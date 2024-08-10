The United States beat France 98-87 and win the gold medal in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA, ahead since the first quarter, even managed to lead with a double-digit advantage (+13). France, encouraged by the cheering of the Bercy arena with Macron in the stands, did not give up, remained in the slipstream and in the fourth quarter came back to -3. It was Curry’s triples (24 total points) that closed the game: 4 rained down in the last 3 minutes. Alongside the Golden State star, Durant (15 points), Booker (15) and James (14) left their mark.

France, the silver medalist, goes down despite Wembanyama’s 26 points and Yabusele’s 25. The USA takes home its fifth consecutive Olympic gold in basketball and its eighth in the last 9 editions of the Games.