Italian boxer Angela Carini was hit “by a good male boxer” at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Donald Trump returns to talk about the case of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The African athlete was excluded from the 2023 Iba World Championships after an unspecified ‘gender test’. At the Games, she has so far reached the semifinals of the -66 kg tournament and has secured at least the bronze medal.

“There’s this girl from Italy, a champion. She was hit so hard she didn’t even know what hit her… A person who has transitioned,” the former US president says at a rally in Atlanta, mischaracterizing the Algerian boxer.

“He was a good fighter, man, a good fighter. She didn’t go down, he hit her with two jabs and she said ‘I’m out.’ How crazy is that?” Trump said, reconstructing the stages of the fight.

Immediately after the match, the candidate for the presidency of the United States had expressed his opinion on the subject in a post on the social Truth, stating that it would have “kept men out of women’s sports”. The topic is always mentioned by Trump in rallies and was also included in speeches at the recent convention in Milwaukee. In that case, the topic was also touched upon by Trump’s son, Eric: “I am 6’3″ and there are men like me who compete in women’s sports”, he said.