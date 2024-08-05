Nikki Hiltz makes her 2024 Paris Olympic debut in the 1500m heat. The 29-year-old middle-distance runner is the first openly transgender athlete to compete for the United States at the Games. “I do not identify with the gender I was assigned at birth: the word to describe it correctly is non-binary. The adjective that can be used to explain it is fluid,” she wrote in the post with which, in 2021, she came out. Since then, the athlete who identifies with the pronouns ‘they/them’ has been a point of reference for the LGBTQ+ community and not only in America.

A month ago, at the Trials, she won her second consecutive national title, earning her place at the Games. Today she will take to the track in the second heat, which also features Italian athlete Federica Del Buono. Hiltz can compete in the women’s category between 400 meters and the mile; the middle-distance runner is not included in the list of athletes with DSD who present “disorders of sexual development”.

The Paris Olympics are a special stage, especially in the days marked by controversy over the presence of two boxers – Imane Khelif and Lin yu-Ting – in the women’s competitions: the Algerian athlete and the Taiwanese one, according to the International Boxing Association not recognized by the IOC, have been excluded from the 2023 World Championships for failing to pass a ‘gender test’.

“I’m just trying to show myself for who I am and gain more space,” Hiltz said, as highlighted by the Washington Post. “I use the pronouns they/them and sometimes people are perplexed. But they can’t ignore me anymore, I’ve won two titles in a row.” When Hiltz runs, rainbow flags stand out in the stands. The middle-distance runner will take to the track at a particular time, with transgender athletes also involved in the electoral campaign in the United States by the generic statements of Donald Trump, who intends to “exclude men from women’s sports.”

Hiltz does not identify with the gender assigned to her at birth and therefore competes in the women’s category. The athlete does not undergo hormone treatments, which would constitute a violation of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code. Her results on the track have helped put the spotlight on the middle-distance runner, who often has to deal with offenses, insults and lies. After the Trials, a user accused Hiltz: “Here we go again: another mediocre man stealing a woman’s spot on the Olympic team.”

The response was sharp: “Go out, touch the grass and google ‘what does nonbinary person mean’.” The cases involving Khelif and Lin do not go unnoticed. Hiltz does not gloss over it: “Transphobia is crazy at these Olympics. Anti-trans rhetoric is anti-woman. These people are not protecting women’s sports, they are imposing rigid gender norms and anyone who doesn’t fit those norms is targeted and vilified.”

For the star-spangled athlete, trans women should have the opportunity to compete in any category: “I support their right to compete, whether it’s the gender they were assigned at birth or not, wherever they feel comfortable.”