The Italian 4×100 relay team does not reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Filippo Tortu, the last competitor, cries after the race after finishing fourth. The Italian athlete shows up in tears in the mixed zone. His last fraction was the penultimate one with a time of 9”20: the Italian hopes of reaching the podium have thus gone.

“My last fraction? It’s never an easy task, not even running in first, second or third place. I don’t think there’s a fraction that’s more difficult than the others. In the end, it’s the team that runs and carries the baton to the finish line. I think my fraction was a bit more subdued than that of the three teammates who preceded me and this is something that naturally makes me feel bad. For them, however, I gave it my all”, he says.

“We wanted to win a medal, we thought it was within our reach, we gave it our all and not just today as is normal when you go out on the track, but we gave it our all in all these years. We lived together, we fought, we all gave a lot to be here to dream of a medal and try to get it but it wasn’t enough. There is a lot of bitterness but we are proud of what we have done”, concludes Tortu