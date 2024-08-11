Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible version for the passing of the baton from the Paris 2024 Olympics to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The American actor is one of the stars who grace the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.

Tom Cruise jumps off the stadium during the #Olympics Closing Ceremony

Like Ethan Hunt, the protagonist of the action film saga, the 62-year-old actor climbs down from the roof of the Stade de France. Cruise, cheered by the athletes, makes his way to the stage. He takes possession of the Olympic flag and rides off on his motorbike through the streets of Paris. Then it’s up to the videos to complete the work: in a few minutes the star is in Los Angeles, which is preparing to take over Paris’ legacy: the famous Hollywood sign, which dominates the Californian metropolis, for the occasion presents itself in an Olympic version with the 5 rings.

The passing of the baton to the Games scheduled in 4 years in the United States closes the ceremony that lasted about 3 hours. “The Paris 2024 Olympics were the Games of a new era”, the message from the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, who praised “a splendid stage” with “iconic places” where the fans created “an overwhelming atmosphere”. “They were sensational Games from start to finish”, he says in English, also inserting into the play on words the Seine (‘Seine-sational), protagonist of the five-ring event amid controversy and discussion for the quality of the water and for the choice to organize the triathlon and long-distance swimming competitions in the river.

“Despite all the tensions in the world, you came here – the message to the athletes – to make the City of Light shine brighter than ever. We know that the Olympic Games cannot create peace. But the Olympic Games can create a culture of peace that inspires the world”.

Compared to the controversial opening ceremony, with controversy and accusations against the organizers for some ‘stylistic’ choices and the limited space reserved for the athletes, the closing ceremony takes place in a more traditional way: the delegations move freely in the stadium, while the show takes place involving 270 performers and a long list of big names between Paris and California: Phoenix and Air, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chillie Peppers and Snoop Dogg perform.