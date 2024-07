After the hat-trick of medals on the first day of competition at Paris 2024, the Azzurri are ready for new challenges today, Sunday 28 July.

From 9am

It starts at 9 with women’s beach volleyball: the Italian couple composed of Marta Menegatti and Valentina Gottardi will take to the field. At 9 there is also women’s volleyball, Italy-Dominican Republic (group stage).

At 9.15 am Shooting range, 10 meter air rifle (Barbara Gambaro), from 9.30 to 11.30 Shooting – 10m Pistol U – Final with Federico Nilo Maldini – Paolo Monna.

From 10am

At 10 am, beach volleyball again (group stage) with Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich – Alex Ranghieri, judo, 66 kg (Matteo Piras).

At 10.10 am rowing, 2 sculls (repechage; Stefania Gobbi – Clara Guerra), 10.20 am: rowing, 2 sculls (repechage; Nicolò Carucci – Matteo Sartori).

At 10.25 Fencing, individual foil (the flag bearer Arianna Errigo – Martina Favaretto – Alice Volpi).

At 10.30 equestrian sports, team eventing (Evelina Bertoli – Pietro Sandei – Giovanni Ugolotti).

From 11am

At 11:00 rowing, 2 without (heats; Giovanni Codato – Davide Comini), swimming 200 freestyle (heats; Filippo Megli – Alessandro Ragaini), 400 medley (heats; Alberto Razzetti), 100 breaststroke (heats; Lisa Angiolini – Benedetta Pilato), 100 backstroke (heats; Thomas Ceccon – Michele Lamberti).

11.15 am: shooting, 10m air rifle (qualifications; Edoardo Bonazzi – Danilo Dennis Sollazzo), 11.30 am: table tennis, singles (first round; Debora Vivarelli), 11.36 am: judo, 52 kg (eighths; Odette Giuffrida).

At 11.40 artistic gymnastics (qualifications; Italy)

From 12 o’clock

At 12:00 rowing, lightweight 2-man sculls (heats; Stefano Oppo – Gabriel Soares), tennis, singles (first round: Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Lucia Bronzetti). At 12:25: fencing, individual épée (Davide Di Veroli – Andrea Santarelli – Federico Vismara).

At 12.33: sailing, Iqfoil (Nicolo’ Renna).- 12.35: sailing, 49er Fx (Giorgia Bertuzzi – Jana Germani), 12.47 still sailing, Iqfoil (Marta Maggetti).

At 12.50 rowing, 4 without (heats; Giovanni Abagnale – Nicholas Kohl – Matteo Lodo – Giuseppe Vicino).

From 1pm to 5pm

At 1.30pm tennis, singles (first round; Andrea Vavassori).

From 2.30pm Cycling Mountain bike cross (Martina Berta – Chiara Teocchi).

At 3pm: men’s water polo, Italy-United States (group stage), at 3.30pm: canoeing, K1 slalom (semifinal; Stefanie Horn).

At 16.34 boxing 92 kg (round of 16; Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine), 16.50 boxing 50 kg (first round; Giordana Sorrentino).

From 5pm to 10pm

From 5.30pm singles tennis (first round; (Lorenzo Musetti)17.38 judo, 66 kg men (final) and 17.45 canoe, slalom K1 women (final).

At 18.09 judo 52 kg women (final).

At 7 pm tennis, doubles (first round; Simone Bolelli – Andrea Vavassori) and tennis, singles (first round; Matteo Arnaldi).

At 8.30pm doubles tennis (first round; Sara Errani – Jasmine Paolini).

From 9.20pm fencing, women’s individual foil (3rd place final), Men’s individual épée (3rd place final), Women’s individual foil (final), Men’s individual épée (final).

At 9.54pm Men’s 100m Breaststroke Swimming (Final) with Nicolò Martinenghi.

At 11.48pm, surfing (round 2; Leonardo Fioravanti).