The 2024 Paris Olympics have their first surprise hero. It’s ‘Bob the cap catcher’as the American media have nicknamed him. ‘The Headphone Hunter’ is an assistant at La Défense Arena, which hosts the swimming pool. The man, who did not want to reveal his name, dived in to retrieve a cap lost by American Emma Weber. He ‘performed’ in front of 15,000 spectators and his performance was greeted with a standing ovation from the public. Not exactly a sculpted physique, colorful costume, ‘Bob’ has accomplished his mission and is back in the ranks: no interviews, he must focus on work.

Bob the cap catcher, needs to be interviewed by @SnoopDogg at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/tokUJz5MtI — DeHuff Uncensored – Podcast (@dehuffpodcast) July 28, 2024

“This is a normal situation in swimming competitions,” an Olympic spokesperson told CNN, who wanted to delve deeper into the issue. “The assistants are the only people who wear a swimsuit, apart from the athletes. A request can come to retrieve an object from the bottom of the pool before the next race. In this case, the request was made to the closest assistant.” Yes, Bob.