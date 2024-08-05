The women’s national volleyball team on the field today, August 6, 2024, in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Italian women’s volleyball team – live on TV and streaming – faces Serbia at 9 pm for a place in the semifinals and to take a further step towards the podium and equal the result achieved so far by the men’s national team, which beat Japan with a sensational 3-2 and will now face France in the semifinals.

The Road to the Games

The women’s national team of coach Julio Velasco arrives at the appointment after a perfect path so far in Group C thanks to the three victories obtained against Dominican Republic, Netherlands and Turkey. Serbia, the reigning world champion, did not go beyond third place in Group A by virtue of the victory against France and the defeats suffered against the USA and China: in the end, the Serbs advanced with the seventh place in the combined pool ranking.

The latest precedents

Italy and Serbia have met twice in the Olympic year. In the VNL groups in Fukuoka, Japan, the Italians won 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22). In the last friendly before the Olympics in Florence, Serbia won 2-3 (25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 9-15).

At the Games, the duel has already taken place 3 times: 2008 (Beijing) 3-0 in favor of Italy; 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) 3-0 for Serbia; 2021 (Tokyo) in the quarter-finals victory of the Balkan team 3-0.

Italy-Serbia live tv and streaming

Italy-Serbia quarter-finallike all the Paris 2024 Olympics, will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Rai channels (Raidue and RaiSport) and streamed on Rai Play.

The match will also be broadcast on Sky-Eurosport, available via satellite on Sky, and streaming on Discovery+, Sky Go, Now, Dazn, TIMvision and Prime Video Channels.