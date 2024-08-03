Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini today 4th August in the final of the women’s doubles tennis at the Paris 2024 OlympicsThe Italian women are seeking a historic gold medal in the challenge – live on TV and streaming – against Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who are participating in the Games as independent athletes.

The match is the third on the center court of Roland Garros, where the program will open at 12. It begins with the women’s doubles final for the bronze medal: the Czechs Muchova-Naskova and the Spanish Bucsa-Sorribes Tormo will face each other.

Next up is the highlight of the day, the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian and the Spaniard face off for the gold in the seventh face-to-face: the situation is tied (3-3), with the last match dominated by Alcaraz a month ago in the Wimbledon final.

The women’s doubles final closes the day. It is conceivable that Errani and Paolini will take to the court starting at around 5:00 p.m.: much will depend on the length of the men’s final, which on clay could easily exceed 2 hours.

Tennis finals live on tv and streaming

The men’s singles tennis gold medal final and the women’s doubles final, like all the Paris 2024 Olympics, will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Rai channels (Raidue and RaiSport) and streamed on Rai Play.

The matches are also broadcast on Sky-Eurosport, available via satellite on Sky, and streaming on Discovery+, Sky Go, Now, Dazn, TIMvision and Prime Video Channels.