Angela Carini vs. Imane Khelif in the ring today, August 1st, at the 2024 Paris Olympicsfor the round of 16 match of the boxing tournament in the -66 kg category. The boxing match, scheduled for 11.48, is a special sporting event due to the controversies that preceded it.

It all revolves around the Algerian athlete: admitted to the Games after being excluded from last year’s World Championships for high testosterone levels. Khelif is an intersex person with innate variations that can affect chromosomes and hormone levels. For the IOC, the 25-year-old has all the requirements to participate in the women’s competition.

Carini approaches the match without any particular shocks, as the president of the Federboxe Flavio D’Ambrosi tells Adnkronos. “The athlete is not worried, she has to do her match and we’ll see. The press, the fans will have to judge. It’s a particular case and there are people who in that context will have to know how to enforce the principles, values ​​and rules of the Olympic charter that I believe are always respected”, he says, highlighting that “on the Carini case, with prudence and institutional responsibility, I’m leaving it up to the CONI, the interlocutor who has to talk to the IOC is the Olympic Committee”.

The political debate

The picture is complex, the issue becomes a topic of political debate. “I find it hard to understand that there is no alignment in the parameters of minimum hormonal values ​​at an international level, which therefore includes European, World and Olympics. In the event that represents the highest values ​​of sport, the safety of male and female athletes must be guaranteed, and respect for fair competition from a competitive point of view. For Angela Carini this will not be the case”, says the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi. In this case we are witnessing an interpretation of the concept of inclusiveness that does not take into account primary and indispensable factors”, he adds.

Hour after hour, statements are coming from every political spectrum. The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, intervenes on the subject via social media. “Boxing: an Algerian transgender against an Italian woman at the Olympic Games… Is it politically incorrect to say that I am rooting for the woman?”, he writes.

Salvini and Boldrini, another match

Matteo Salvini was one of the first to speak out about the “trans boxer from Algeria”. Khelif’s presence represents “a slap in the face to the ethics of sport and the credibility of the Olympics. Enough with the madness of ‘woke’ ideology!”. The leader of the League says he has received “insults and threats for having expressed an opinion that I believe is widely held among Italians: having a woman compete in the Olympic Games with a trans boxer is an unacceptable madness born of the hypocrisy of political correctness. I repeat, without ifs or buts”.

From the Democratic Party, Laura Boldrini responds. “After the ridiculous controversy over the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and the alleged parody of the Last Supper, which wasn’t even the Last Supper, today is the day of the attack on the Algerian ‘trans’ athlete Imane Khelif, who is not a trans athlete. She is, instead, intersex and identified as a woman since birth, according to the reconstruction of the Gaynet association. This is entirely plausible given that Algeria does not allow the rectification of the name from male to female, or vice versa, in documents and Khelif has a passport in which she appears as a woman”, explains Boldrini.

“The matter should end here, in fact, it should never have been opened. But it is more profitable to mount the controversy on social media and in the media without even caring about the necessary serenity that Carini should have while preparing for the competition”, says Boldrini among other things.