Randal Willars Valdez could not hide his disappointment after finishing in fourth place in the 10-meter synchronized event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, alongside his teammate Kevin Berlin.

Despite his outstanding performance, The Mexican couple was just a few points away from getting on the podium, a fact that left a bittersweet taste in the palate of the Monterrey diver.

“It’s frustrating because in a competition like this you can’t afford any mistakes,” Willars lamented. “A small mistake in one of the dives cost us the medal. Now it’s time to analyse what went wrong and focus on what’s next.”

The Mexican duo scored a total of 418.65 points, placing them a considerable distance behind the Chinese Lian Junjie and Hao Yang, who dominated the competition with 490.35 points. Great Britain and Canada completed the podium.

“It was three points that separated us from the bronze medal,” Willars explained. “We think we had a good competition, but in the end those points were decisive.”

Despite the disappointment, Willars stressed the importance of her Olympic debut and said she will continue to work hard to achieve her goals.

“I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, I’m happy with my performance, but on the other, the truth is that I wanted to get on the podium. Now it’s time to raise my head and focus on the individual event.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Berlin said that the opportunity for his second Olympic attendance slipped away, as happened in Tokyo 2020, where he finished in the same place, although in that competition he was paired with Diego Balleza.

“I don’t have to say anything, we had everything to be on the podium, but we let it go and we have to move on to what comes next. This doesn’t end with this event and I hope to have better dives for what comes next,” said the Mexican diver.

Mexicans in action / COM

Berlin burst into tears when she found out she had the chance to get on the podium, but history repeated itself as in Tokyo 2020. “That’s sport and I have to keep working.”