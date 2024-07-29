Mexico City.- Another day of celebration for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has come to an end and a small number of international athletes have won one of the medals awarded today.

Mexico came close to joining the long list of winners, with the divers: Kevin Berlin and Randal Willars, however, they scraped by on the podium in the synchronized event from the ten-meter platform.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The Mexican duo, the pioneers of Mexican aquatic sports, finished in fourth place with 418.95 points, a winning result for Mexico, which is proud of its Olympic athletes.

Following the exciting competitions on Monday, July 29, on our Debate page we mention the medal winners of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

MEN’S MOUNTAIN BIKING

Gold medal: Thomas Pidcock (GBR)

Blata medal: Victor Koretzky (FRA)

Bronze medal: Alan Hatherly (RSA)

MEN’S CANOEING SLALON

Gold medal: Nicolas Gestin (FRA)

Silver medal: Adam Burgess (GBR)

Bronze medal: Matej Benus (SVK)

MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED DIVING

Gold medal: China (Lian Junjie, Yang Hao)

Silver Medal: Great Britain (Thomas Daley, Noah Williams)

Bronze medal: Canada (Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray)

INDIVIDUAL RIDING

Gold medal: Michael Jung (GER)

Silver Medal: Christopher Burton (AUS)

Bronze medal: Laura Collett (GBR)

MIXED RIDING

Gold Medal: Great Britain (Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen)

Silver medal: France (Karim Florent Laghouag, Stephane Landois, Nicolas Touzaint)

Bronze medal: Japan (Ryuzo Kitajima, Yoshiaki Oiwa, Toshiyuki Tanaka, Kazuma Tomoto)

MEN’S FENCING

Gold Medal: Ka Long Cheung (HKG)

Silver medal: Filippo Macchi (ITA)

Bronze medal: Nick Itkin (USA)

WOMEN’S FENCING

Gold Medal: Manon Apithy-Brunet (FRA)

Silver medal: Sara Balzer (FRA)

Bronze medal: Olga Kharlan (UKR)

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS / MEN’S TEAMS

Gold Medal: Japan (Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, Wataru Tanigawa)

Silver Medal: China (Liu Yang, Su Weide, Xiao Ruoteng, Zhang Boheng, Zou Jingyuan)

Bronze Medal: United States (Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard)

JUDO -73 KG MEN

Gold medal: Hidayat Heydarov (AZE)

Silver medal: Joan-Benjamin Gaba (FRA)

Bronze medal: Soichi Hashimoto (JPN)

Bronze medal: Adil Osmanov (MDA)

Gold medal: Christa Deguchi (CAN)

Silver Medal: Huh Mimi (KOR)

Bronze medal: Sarah Leonie Cysique (FRA)

Bronze medal: Haruka Funakubo (JPN)

MEN’S 200M FREESTROKE SWIMMING

Gold medal: David Popovici (RUM)

Silver medal: Matthew Richards (GBR)

Bronze medal: Luke Hobson (USA)

MEN’S 100m BACKSTROKE SWIMMING

Gold medal: Thomas Ceccon (ITA)

Silver medal: Xu Jiayu (CHN)

Bronze medal: Ryan Murphy (USA)

SWIMMING WOMEN’S 200M FREESTROKE

Gold medal: Mollie O’callaghan (AUS)

Silver medal: Ariarne Titmus (AUS)

Bronze medal: Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG)

Gold medal: Tatjana Smith (RSA)

Silver Medal: Tang Qianting (CHN)

Bronze Medal: Mona Mc Sharry (IRL)

Gold Medal: Summer Mcintosh (CAN)

Silver medal: Katie Grimes (USA)

Bronze medal: Emma Weyant (USA)

Gold medal: Yuto Horigome (JPN)

Silver Medal: Jagger Eaton (USA)

Bronze medal: Nyjah Huston (USA)

ARCHERY MEN’S TEAMS

Gold medal: South Korea (Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, Lee Wooseok)

Silver medal: France (Baptiste Addis, Thomas Chirault, Jean-Charles Valladont)

Bronze medal: Türkiye (Mete Gazoz, Berkim Tumer, Abdullah Yildirmis)

Gold Medal: Sheng Lihao (CHN)

Silver medal: Victor Lindgren (SWE)

Bronze medal: Miran Maricic (CRO)

WOMEN’S 10M RIFLE SPORT SHOOTING

Gold medal: Ban Hyojin (KOR)

Silver medal: Huang Yuting (CHN)

Bronze medal: Audrey Gogniat (SUI)

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.