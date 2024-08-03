Carini, the web accuses: “She is an actress, she also pretended in 2022”. The video of the previous injury and the withdrawal

Not even social media forgives Angela Carini, “guilty” of having withdrawn after less than forty seconds during the match with the intersex boxer Imane Khelif. Many users are accusing the Italian boxer of not be new to injury simulations to get out of uncomfortable situations during injuries, or at least this would be the theory that is gaining a lot of success on social media. The video that has been depopulating on X since dawn this morning portrays Angela Carini engaged in a match with the Turkish Busenaz Surmeneli at the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul. Towards the end of the first round, the Italian suddenly slips, or falls, or in any case hits the ground, collapses, complains of a very strong pain in her ankle and does not resume the match. The athlete’s strange movement and apparent failure to twist his ankle fueled doubts about the injury.

