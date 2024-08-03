Julien Alfred wins the women’s 100 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics and an entire nation goes crazy. The sprinter gives the first Olympic gold in history to Saint Lucia, a Caribbean island with about 180,000 inhabitants.

When Alfred takes to the track in Paris, in the French evening, in Saint Lucia it is afternoon. Thousands of people gather to watch the final: after less than 11 seconds, the party explodes.