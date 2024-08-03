Julien Alfred wins the women’s 100 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics and an entire nation goes crazy. The sprinter gives the first Olympic gold in history to Saint Lucia, a Caribbean island with about 180,000 inhabitants.
WATCH PARTY: OLYMPIC GOLD pic.twitter.com/pRgNVPeoxM
— Tw!nkle (@HazelEyez552) August 3, 2024
When Alfred takes to the track in Paris, in the French evening, in Saint Lucia it is afternoon. Thousands of people gather to watch the final: after less than 11 seconds, the party explodes.
#Paris #video #party #Saint #Lucia #crazy #meters
Leave a Reply