Break dancing debuts at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is half-convincing. The breaking competitions, included in the program of the Games, do not seem to win over fans globally. The athletes’ evolutions work so-so, judging by the reactions of those on social media who comment with skepticism: “So they left out baseball to include this. Ok”.

Judging from tweets and comments, the performance of one athlete in particular does not seem to be a young one, as a cause of the breaking: 36-year-old Australian Rachael Gunn, entered in the Games under the nickname Raygundid not leave an indelible mark on a technical level. On the contrary… Her name, however, risks overshadowing that of the Japanese Ami Yuasa, the first gold medal in the history of the discipline.

what the husband in anatomy of a fall was doing before he fell off the roof pic.twitter.com/2zbulkFhdc — Cris (@lionesspike) August 9, 2024

In the 3 ‘battles’ of the group stage, Raygun was always beaten by 18-0: the judges did not fail her technique, her verbal skills (which must be displayed in the battle), the execution, the originality. A disaster, little to say. On X, the athlete has become the absolute protagonist: the videos of her performance, in particular with the surreal ‘kangaroo move’, are everywhere. Memes of all kinds are wasted.

“I never thought I could beat these girls at what they do best,” Raygun – a lecturer at Macquarie University in Sydney – candidly admitted at the end of her adventure. The Australian competed against technically stellar teenagers. She, on the other hand, began to try her hand at breaking at the age of 20. “I wanted to move differently, I wanted to do something artistic and creative. What are the chances in life of doing it on an international stage?”, she said.

Raygun really went to the Olympics and did this: pic.twitter.com/RDoUjvgwEr — Troynelious Q. (@TheArnold_SoM) August 9, 2024

Breaking will not be included in the Los Angeles 2028 program, which will include flag football and lacrosse. “Breaking is a distinctly athletic activity.. It requires dedication and training at different levels, I think it meets the criteria” typical of an Olympic sport. “On the other hand, what is an Olympic sport? It’s such a broad definition. What similarities are there between dressage, synchronized swimming, 100 meters and pentathlon? It’s such a broad context, I don’t even know what defines an Olympic sport.”