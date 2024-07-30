At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Italian fencing team was defeated by its opponents on the last touch eight times. It also happened to Filippo Macchi, who lost the men’s foil gold medal final 15-14 against the defending champion, Cheung, after three consecutive reviews by the referees, who did not know who to award the decisive point to. The Italian Federation filed a formal protest, coach Stefano Cerioni said: “I hope it’s just incompetence”.



02:47