Colombian skater Jhancarlos González was in Paris for his second time participating in the Olympic Games, after having gone to Tokyo 2020. However, his result was not what he expected.

According to the criteria of

González competed in the street skate boarding event on Monday, finishing in 22nd place with 48.09 points. Only the top eight qualified, so the hope of fighting for a medal quickly ended.

Jhancarlos Gonzalez Photo:EFE Share

The score that González, a 22-year-old from Caldas, had achieved was in the first part of the competition, the runway. In this, each participant has two opportunities, on the track at the Place de la Concorde. There, the athletes must perform a routine.

In the second half of the test, participants must perform a trick and if they succeed, they get a score that is added to the previous one. González was unable to add points there, as he fell on both of his attempts.

Visibly upset, González made a gesture that was widely criticized: he turned toward where the camera was and ended up making a gun.

SPORTS

More Sports News