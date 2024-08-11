The presence of an unauthorized climber forced French authorities to close the Eiffel Tower just hours before the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. The alert was raised around 3:30 p.m., with police starting to clear tourists out. One group was stuck on the second floor for about half an hour before they were able to get down from the tower. According to French broadcaster BfmTv, the climber was arrested.

The Eiffel Tower played a central role in the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Olympic Games, but tonight the closing event will instead be held at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of the capital. The appointment is for 9 p.m.