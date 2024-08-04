The captain of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team, Alessia Maurelli, shared on Instagram the choreography that she and her teammates performed at Fiumicino airport, before taking the flight to Paris. The soundtrack of the video, “L’estasi dell’oro” by Ennio Morricone, from the film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, is the song chosen to accompany their exercise with ribbons and balls at the Olympic Games.

(Instagram Alessia Maurelli)



