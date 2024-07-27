Polish sports journalist Przemysaw Babiarz has been suspended from TVP after commentating live on the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Babiarz will not comment on any further broadcasts from Paris for the time being, the TV network said.

During Friday’s ceremony, which sparked controversy when French singer Juliette Armanet began singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Babiarz said: “A world without heaven, without nations and without religion. This is a vision of peace that should be touching. Unfortunately, it is the vision of communism“. The journalist’s words did not go unnoticed and fueled discussions on social media.

Broadcaster TVP distanced itself from Babiarz, saying: “Mutual understanding, tolerance, reconciliation – these are not only the basic Olympic ideas, but also the basis for the standards that guide the new Telewizja Polska (Polish Television).” The Polish government under centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk replaced the entire leadership of TVP shortly after taking office last December. Before that, the broadcaster had faced criticism for positions deemed too close to those of the previous national-conservative PiS government.