Paris 2024: The case of the polluted Seine. Paltrinieri: “It’s a joke, I’m worried”

“Yes, we are worried. But only because there is a location that we have never tried. You cannot organize such an important race in a location that you have never tested – Gregorio Paltrinieri’s words to Lapresse – It is probably cold, there is probably a current because it is a river. Most likely it is dirty because there are no conditions for swimming but I am almost sure that they will do it there because they have invested too much. So it seems a bit of a joke to me. They are doing it because they have spent money on it, but they do not give us the opportunity to try it and they do not even give us the certainty that it is safe. I am sorry, let’s see how it goes in the next few days, let’s hope for the possibility of being able to postpone our race, we have a three-day slot”. The Italian captain is ready for his debut in the pool with the 800, then the 1500. On August 9 he will be the protagonist of the 10 km cross-country race in the waters of the Seine

Paris 2024: Games organization, ‘confident that Seine water will be ok again for Triathlon races’

“Following a meeting on water quality between Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their technical and medical delegates, Météo France, the city of Paris and the Prefecture of Île-de-Franc, World Triathlon has taken the decision to cancel the swimming portion of the triathlon familiarization that was scheduled to take place on July 28 at 8 am. The running and cycling events took place as planned.” This is what the organization of the Paris 2024 Games explained to Adnkronos regarding the water quality of the Seine. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon would like to remind you that the health of the athletes is their top priority. The analyses carried out yesterday on the Seine revealed levels of water quality that, for the international federation World Triathlon, do not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place. This is due to the rain that fell in Paris on 26 and 27 July. Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that the water quality will return to within limits before the start of the triathlon races on 30 July. As observed in July, with the summer conditions (more sun, higher temperatures, prolonged absence of rain) the water quality of the Seine has improved significantly”, conclude the organizers.

READ ALSO – Paris 2024, Italy fury against referees: the storm breaks out, from judo to boxing and fencing. The cases. Errigo almost in tears: “Out for a referee error, very strong disappointment”

Paris 2024: Descamps, ‘Seine water quality will improve, we are still very confident’

“The water quality problems in the Seine, where the triathletes will swim next week? The water quality will improve. We have seen that the water quality of the rivers will improve significantly over the next week. We are still very confident,” Anne Descamps, executive director of communications for Paris 2024, told the Games’ media center.

Paris 2024: Triathlon, training in the Seine cancelled due to poor water quality

A first swim training session for Olympic triathletes in the Seine was cancelled today because of poor water quality. Fears have been high for months that Paris 2024’s plan to hold triathlon and open-water swimming in the city’s river would put athletes at risk because of pollution in the Seine. Organisers have pushed for the plan to go ahead and the mayor of Paris was among those who swam in the river to try to prove it was clean. But near-constant rain since Friday’s opening ceremony has exacerbated the problem. Only running and cycling training sessions will take place on the triathlon course. The competition itself is on Tuesday (men), Wednesday (women) and a week on Monday (mixed relay). Open-water swimming will take place on August 8 and 9. Water tests on Saturday did not provide the guarantees required by the triathlon governing body. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reaffirm that the health of athletes is a priority,” Olympic organisers said. In recent years, France has spent £1.4bn on wastewater treatment plants and sewerage systems in the Paris metropolitan area to improve water quality. But rainfall and lower-than-average temperatures in recent weeks have meant water quality has suffered. This is because higher temperatures and lower water levels in the Seine would break down pathogens more quickly. Weather forecasts are for plenty of sunshine in the coming days, meaning organisers remain optimistic that the competitions will not have to be postponed.

In April, Estanguet acknowledged that heavy rains in the French capital could increase levels of E. coli in the water, despite more than €1 billion being invested to make the river safe for swimming for the first time in a century. But on Saturday morning, after dignitaries and athletes were forced to wear ponchos over their opening ceremony suits because of the weather, the three-time Olympic canoe champion was confident that everything was on track to proceed as planned. “We are actually still looking at the forecast for the next few days. They expect it to rain until 5pm today and then everything should be fine. The team is very confident that it will be possible to have the swimming part in the Seine.”

Asked if he would be willing to take another dive, he added: “I would love to dive again. It would be a pleasure.” If conditions are not right for the men’s triathlon scheduled for Tuesday morning, there is still the option to postpone, Estanguet said in April, “one to three days until it is OK.”

READ ALSO – Paris 2024: Martinenghi, legendary Olympic gold. “I seized the moment”. Fencing flop, Errigo almost in tears: “Out due to referee error”