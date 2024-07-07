Rome – The Italian Swimming Federation has announced the blue team called up of water polo for the Paris 2024 Games. The coach of the Men’s National TeamAlessandro Campagna, called Tommaso Gianazza, debuting in major competitions, and Vincenzo Renzuto Iodice (AN Brescia), Alessandro Velotto (CN Marseille), Lorenzo Bruni and Gianmarco Nicosia (RN Savona), Francesco Condemi, Marco Del Lungo, Francesco Di Fulvio, Gonzalo Echenique, Andrea Fondelli, Matteo Iocchi Gratta and Nicholas Presciutti (Pro Recco), Edoardo Di Somma (Ferencvaros). Italy has won 3 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronzes in the history of water polo at the Games that began in Paris 1900. The Settebello, vice world champion, reigning European bronze, will debut against the United States Sunday 28 July at 3:00 pm.

As for the women’s national teamcoach Carlo Silipo, has called up Sofia Giustini (Sabadel), Silvia Avegno (Mataro), Roberta Bianconi (Rapallo Pallanuoto), Caterina Banchelli, Domitilla Picozzi, Giuditta Galardi, Agnese Cocchiere (SIS Roma), Valeria Mariagrazia Palmieri, Claudia Roberta Marletta, Giulia Viacava, Chiara Tabani, Dafne Bettini, Giuseppina Aurora Condorelli (L’Ekipe Orizzonte). Referees Alessia Ferrari and Raffaele Colombo will follow. Italy has won a gold and a silver at the Olympic Games, which introduced the women’s water polo tournament in Sydney in 2000. The Setterosa will debut on Monday 29 July against the hosts of France at 14.