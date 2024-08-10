“I tried with all my strength, I couldn’t do it. I did what I could, it went badly.” Gianmarco Tamberi barely holds back tears after the high jump final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian was unable to compete with the best after suffering from renal colic at dawn. “I’m so sorry, I was convinced that I could have done something anyway. I don’t know what to say, I try to stay calm and not think about what happened in these days”, Tamberi tells RaiSport.

“I can’t accept it. I said that after Paris I wanted to take a break, after the race to which I dedicated my life. I didn’t deserve what happened tonight. I wanted to be here with the usual hunger, which was there. Everything else was missing”, he adds, thinking back to the sacrifices made to stay at the top and personal choices, “with a family that could have arrived maybe 3 years ago”. “I tried with all my strength, I couldn’t do it. I did everything I could, it went badly”, he says.