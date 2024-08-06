Gianmarco Tamberi is trying to put his kidney stone behind him and will be on the platform today, August 7, at the Paris 2024 Olympics to defend the gold he won at the Tokyo Games. The Italian will be involved in the qualifications that – live on TV and streaming – begin at 10:05. Tamberi, Olympic and world champion, arrives at the appointment with the unknown linked to his physical condition. The flag bearer is recovering from the problems caused by the suspected kidney stone: fever, pain and drugs to overcome the problem. Having arrived in Paris one day late compared to the schedule, Gimbo aims to overcome today’s round to find his best condition in the final on August 10. Tamberi is placed in Group A. The other Italian, Stefano Sottile, jumps to Group B.

After the updates provided on social media and upon arrival in the French capital, Tamberi focused on recovery and preparation. “Tamberi is always progressing, improving compared to the first hours after what happened. He will give 100%. It’s not about being scientists, in the last few days he has had his problems. I felt he was so motivated that I am sure he will not disappoint us”, says the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

“He is worried as is normal. In 365 days you have a problem like this less than a week before the Olympics…”, says the president of Fidal, Stefano Mei. “He is dejected but I am sure that if he goes on the platform and overcomes this obstacle, then he will be the Tamberi of always”, adds the number 1 of the federation.

High jump on TV

