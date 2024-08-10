Paris 2024, Tamberi, heart is not enough: eliminated in the high jump final

Gianmarco Tamberi tried, but the physical problems that had bent him in the hours before the final were too strong: Gimbo was eliminated in the men’s high jump final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian, recovering from renal colic and a visit to the hospital, leaves the scene with 3 errors at 2.27.



Tamberi decides to move to the 2.17 measure, postponing his entry into the competition. The Olympic champion steps onto the platform at 2.22: the ‘bounce’ is missing at the take-off, first jump is invalid. The Italian tries again, second attempt: better execution, but still invalid. With his back to the wall, Tamberi charges up: “Come on, you’ve got it, do it. Please…”, says the athlete from the Marche while the camera captures his lips. The Tokyo gold medalist makes a perfect jump on his third attempt: 2.22 easily cleared, his race continues.

Tamberi faces the 2.27, but the leg is not there. The first and second mistakes are very clear. The last attempt remains. Tamberi kneels, makes the sign of the cross and asks for the rhythmic applause of the audience. Third mistake, Tamberi eliminated.