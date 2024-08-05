“I will step onto the platform 100%, no matter what happens”. Gianmarco Tamberi has confirmed his participation in the high jump qualifications scheduled for Wednesday 7 August at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympic champion has arrived in Paris, after having postponed his departure for the French capital due to a suspected kidney stone.

“How am I? I was better a few days ago – adds Tamberi -. This morning I woke up with a fever of 38, now with the pharmacological treatment it seems to be going down. My kidney no longer hurts like two days ago, when I felt a really excruciating pain, even if I still have a bit of discomfort. Let’s hope for the best. I thank everyone for the support and affection received on social media in recent days. It went beyond expectations, I will do everything to deserve it”.