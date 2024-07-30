Paris 2024, Tamberi and Jacobs the athletes most loved by Italians. But watch out for the Rhythmic Butterflies and…

Last Friday, July 26, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad officially began in Paris. The Games are an event that involves and interests almost the entire nation: 85% say they will follow the competitions or at least stay updated on the results. Compared to the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, Italians have therefore maintained their enthusiasm and are presenting themselves at this sporting event full of Italian pride and desire to cheer.

The attention and main expectations are directed above all to the world of athletics, a discipline in which at the last games Italy managed to win 5 gold medals out of a total of 10.

The main favourites of this year’s edition are therefore Gimbo Tamberi and Marcell Jacobs, winners of 3 of these golds in Tokyo.

Beyond the cheering, there are many expectations. In addition to the aforementioned athletics, Italians have hopes of Olympic medals especially in fencing, swimming and tennis, followed by rowing, gymnastics and volleyball. But beyond sincere cheering, how can we reward the Italian athletes who manage to get on the podium? Like most federations in the world, Coni also plans to reward the athletes who manage to get a medal.

The economic prizes foreseen for this edition are in line with those already awarded in Tokyo and are welcomed by almost two out of three Italians. More perplexed is the 27% of the population, who consider them excessive.