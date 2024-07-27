”A French masterpiece”, a ”reason for pride” and ”a slap in the face to the obscurantists”. No, actually, a ”shame” and a ”woke” show, that is, ”politically correct”. The French political class, which has imposed ”a truce” on itself, has also shown itself divided in the face of the ceremony that yesterday evening inaugurated the Paris Olympic Games, the first to take place outside the states and in the center of a capital.

Those closest to French President Emmanuel Macron, who only spoke on ‘X’ with his motto ”At the same time”, were the first to speak publicly, obviously with words of praise. ”The most beautiful ceremony in history for the most beautiful sports competition in the world in the most beautiful country in the world!”exulted Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. ”The best of France, the best of ourselves,” said Aurore Bergé, Minister for Gender Equality. ”Our history, our struggles, our energy, our creativity, our diversity, our words, our artists, our athletes, our openness to the world,” she added.

There were real political comments such as that of environmentalist MP Sandrine Rousseau who called “this ceremony the best response to the rise of fascism and the far right”.

The prime minister Gabriel Attal said he was ”proud” of how the ceremony went. And while criticism grows from those who consider it “a disgrace”, especially for the parody of the Last Supper with drag queens instead of the apostles, Attal shares a video of the singer of Malian origins Aya Nakamura accompanied by the Republican Guard. “Show me a better duo, I’ll wait”, he writes. Sharing on ‘X’ what he considers to be the best moments of the event, Attal added that it is “the most beautiful country in the world” where he lives and which is hosting the Olympics. Among the best moments is the passage of the French athletes on the Seine, with the flag bearer in the foreground. “Freedom leads the people”, commented Attal, citing the painting by Eugene Delacroix preserved in the Louvre. “A heart attack. Thank you Celine” was a message that the French Prime Minister then addressed to Celine Dion, who returned to perform at the end of the opening ceremony of the Games with a song by Edith Piaf after four years away from the scene due to the illness that struck her.

The comments on the right are very different. ”This ceremony has shown the dark side of our history, with the beheading of Marie Antoinette and trying to ridicule Christians,” wrote the senator of Les Républicains des Bouches-du-Rhône, Valérie Boyer, adding that ”the arrival of our team makes us proud.” More severe was the former member of Reconquete! Marion Maréchal who wrote in ‘X’ that she ”watched the opening ceremony of the Olympics with my children. It is difficult to appreciate the scenes between the beheaded Marie-Antoinettes, the kissing crowd, the drag queens, the humiliation of the Republican Guard forced to dance Aya Nakamura, the general ugliness of the costumes and choreography. We desperately try to celebrate the values ​​of sport and the beauty of France in the midst of such crude woke propaganda.”

MP Thomas Portes, who was embroiled in controversy after saying that “the Israeli delegation was not welcome in Paris”, spoke of “an Olympic ceremony that goes against the racist and reactionary obsessions of the far right and its media”. He stressed that it was “a ceremony where the Palestinian delegation was applauded”.

Orban’s criticism from Hungary

Also present at the Olympic Games ceremony was the conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who described the spectacle of last night along the Seine as a new demonstration of the “weakness and disintegration of the West”comments that seem to echo those coming from Moscow. According to Orban, the drag queen scene associated with Jesus’ Last Supper is the embodiment of the “emptiness” of the West. “They have gradually lost their metaphysical ties with God, homeland and family,” the Hungarian prime minister said during a visit to the university of Baile Tusnad, in Romanian Transylvania, where a large Hungarian community lives, resulting in the “absence of public morality, as you saw if you watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games yesterday.”