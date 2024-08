Sifan Hassan wins the gold medal in the women’s marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Dutchwoman crosses the finish line with a time of 2:22:55, a new Olympic record, ahead of Ethiopian Tigst Assefa (2:22:58) and Kenyan Hellen Obiri (2:23:10). The two Italian athletes Sofia Yeremchuk (2:30:20) and Giovanna Epis (2:38:26) finish in 30th and 67th place respectively.