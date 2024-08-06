American coach Rana Reider has been kicked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics after being accused of sexually and emotionally abusing three women. According to initial reports, his accreditation for the Games was revoked by the Canadian National Olympic Committee, whose team the 53-year-old coach is with in Paris, after three women filed a lawsuit against him in Florida. Reider has been coach of Italian Marcell Jacobs since last September
