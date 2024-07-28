A The first swimming training session for Olympic triathletes in the Seine was cancelled today due to poor water quality. Fears have been mounting for months that Paris 2024’s plan to hold triathlons and open-water swimming in the city’s river would put athletes at risk because of pollution in the Seine. Organizers have pushed for the plan to go ahead, and the mayor of Paris was among those who swam in the river to try to demonstrate its cleanliness.

But thenear-constant rain since Friday’s opening ceremony has exacerbated the problem. Only running and cycling training sessions will take place on the triathlon course. The actual competition is Tuesday (men), Wednesday (women) and a week on Monday (mixed relay). Open water swimming will be held on August 8 and 9. Water tests carried out on Saturday did not provide the guarantees required by the triathlon governing body.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reaffirm that the health of athletes is a priority,” Olympic organisers said. In recent years, France has spent £1.4bn on wastewater treatment plants and sewerage systems in the Paris metropolitan area to improve water quality. But rainfall and lower-than-average temperatures in recent weeks have meant water quality has suffered. This is because higher temperatures and lower water levels in the Seine would break down pathogens more quickly. Weather forecasts are for plenty of sunshine in the coming days, meaning organisers remain optimistic that the competitions will not have to be postponed.

“The water quality problems of the Seine, where the triathletes will swim next week? Water quality will improve. We have seen that the water quality of the rivers will improve significantly over the next week. We are still very confident,” Anne Descamps, executive director of communications for Paris 2024, told the Games media center.