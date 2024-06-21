There is an alarm for the waters of the Seine a month and a half before the first Olympic games (26 July-11 August). The latest analyses, the data of which were released today, have revealed that the Parisian river is still too polluted with respect to the criteria that would authorize the carrying out of the triathlon and open water swimming competitions.

“To date the Seine champions do not correspond to the standards that we will have this summer”, however reassured the regional prefect Marc Guillaume, who said he was “confident” about the conduct of the testsexpected at the end of July and beginning of August in the Seine.

According to the weekly bulletin, published by the Paris municipality and the Ile-de-France prefecture, the bad weather recorded in France in recent days explains the well above normal concentration of two fecal bacteria. “The quality of the water remains degraded due to an unfavorable hydrological and meteorological context: rain, high flow, little sunshine, temperatures below seasonal standards”, explained the local authorities.