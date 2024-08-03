From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/08/2024 – 12:20

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade took the silver medal in the individual all-around at the Paris Olympics, held this Saturday, the 3rd. This was the athlete’s third medal, having already taken the Bronze in the team event and the silver in the individual all-around.

With this, the athlete has already taken home R$476,000, based on the values ​​per medal published by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). According to the entity, the silver medal in individual sports is worth R$210,000. In team sports for up to 6 athletes, the bronze medal, won by the Brazilian team, is worth R$280,000. Dividing the amount by five, Rebeca took home R$56,000.

Rebeca could leave Paris with even more money in her pockets, as she will compete in the balance beam and floor finals. If she takes home the gold medal on both apparatuses, she could pocket an additional R$500,000.

The gymnast is the fourth athlete with the most sponsorships in the Brazilian delegation. She has 12 sponsorships, including Volvo, Panasonic, Adidas, among others.

Check out the prize money offered by the COB in Paris. The amount per team is divided among the athletes

Individual sports

Gold medal – R$ 350 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 210 thousand

Bronze medal – 140 thousand

Team sports (teams of 2 to 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 700 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 420 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 280 thousand

Team sports (teams with more than 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 1.5 million

Silver medal – R$ 630 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 420 thousand