Authorities from the City Council and the prosecutor's office were quick to deny that the bag lost by a city official on a suburban train contained sensitive information about the security device of the Olympic Games, as pointed out by sources cited by the Reuters agency and by the television station 'BFMTV'.

The bag disappeared on Monday, February 26, at the Gare du Nord station and it is believed that it may have been stolen. Inside he had a personal computer and two storage devices that were originally thought to store data on the planning of police operations during the fair that begins on July 26.

However, this version was denied by the Paris prosecutor general's office and in a statement issued by the City Council.

“Although she was careful to point out that her bag contained a professional USB flash drive, it is important to specify that this flash drive only stored notes relating to traffic in Paris during the Olympic Games and not sensitive security plans,” the prosecution said.

For its part, the City Council indicated that “initial checks established that the worker did not have any information related to the organization and deployment of law enforcement during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Before the official denials, the president of the Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, had avoided referring to the issue during a television interview, stating that he preferred to “wait for the information to be confirmed before expressing myself.”

File photo showing police officers guarding the surroundings of the Eiffel Tower. Paris, December 7, 2023 © AP / Thibault Camus

The man affected by the loss of the bag is an employee of the city's Department of Transportation and Highways, and as such has access to integrated systems, which were duly reset to avoid malicious interventions.

The most delicate point of the organization

Security is undoubtedly the most sensitive point of the plans for the Olympic Games. Some 30,000 officers are expected to be deployed throughout the city and in the sub-headquarters of Versailles, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon, Saint Etienne and Nice, to guarantee the protection of the millions of visitors who will come between July and August.

France has been particularly hard hit in the past by extremist acts, such as the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris, the attack on the editorial office of the satirical magazine 'Charlie Hebdo' and the raid on a kosher supermarket, which left five people dead. .

Outside the French capital, there has also been upheaval as a result of Islamic extremism, with acts such as the mass attack on Bastille Day in Nice in 2016, or the beheading of Professor Samuel Patty in 2020 in Conflane-Sainte-Honorine.

Paris 2024 will be a particularly vulnerable event in terms of security because most of its competitions will take place in open tourist spaces, such as around the Eiffel Tower, the Place de la Concorde or the Gardens of Versailles, instead of domes and closed stadiums, with a more orthodox safety protocol.

The inauguration will be the largest of all time because some 300,000 people are expected to attend, who will gather on the banks of the Seine River for a boat parade that will replace the usual ceremony inside a stadium.

