Matteo Salvini against “the trans boxer from Algeria” Imane Khelif who will face the Italian Angela Carini on Thursday in the welterweight tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Khelif was admitted to the Olympic Games because, according to the IOC, she meets all the requirements related to gender. From the last World Championships, however, she was excluded due to her testosterone levels. “Trans boxer from Algeria – banned from the boxing world championships – can participate in the Olympics and will face our Angela Carini. A Mexican athlete who faced her said ‘her blows hurt me a lot, I don’t think I’ve ever felt like this in my 13 years as a boxer, not even fighting against male sparring partners’. A slap in the face to the ethics of sport and the credibility of the Olympics. Enough with the follies of the ‘woke’ ideology!”, Salvini wrote on social media, indicating the line followed by other members of the League.

“The International Olympic Committee’s decision to admit Imane Khelif to the Games is absurd. The trans boxer from Algeria was excluded from last year’s World Championships for failing to pass the ‘gender eligibility tests’. Now, instead, Khelif will fight at the Olympics against our Italian Angela Carini in the women’s boxing match. It is clear to everyone that Khelif, by nature, has a greater physical prowess than a woman and that, therefore, this is an unequal comparison that should not be allowed. A bad example that goes against the moral code of sport”, says in a statement Lega senator Roberto Marti, president of the Sports Commission at Palazzo Madama.

”The Paris Olympics never cease to surprise us, in a negative way. After the outrage of the blasphemous representation of the Last Supper, now even science is being called into question”, says Lega MP Rossano Sasso, group leader in the Culture, Science and Education commission. “Imane Khelif, born a man, will be able to step into the ring against Angela Carini on August 1 in a boxing match. The reason that allows her to be eligible, unlike what happened in the world championships? As for the Olympic Games, the management of the evaluation system has been entrusted to the IOC’s Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, which adopts less rigid rules and has long followed a completely different line, oriented towards inclusiveness: the Committee’s decision to no longer carry out gender verification. No comment, just one question: is it right to have someone who is, by nature, physically more physically fit fight against a woman? In the name of a so-called inclusiveness, the limit of decency has been crossed”.