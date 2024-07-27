Paris 2024, Salvini: “Christian billions insulted, squalid”
“Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was really a bad start, dear French. Squalid”. The deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, wrote this on X, posting the image of the representation of the ‘Last Supper’ – one of the paintings honored and revisited in the opening ceremony of the Games – made yesterday in Paris, which had drag queens at its center. The image, in Salvini’s post, is compared to the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci.
SALVINI’S POST
Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was a really bad start, dear French. Squalid. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3RpNvUundd
— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 27, 2024
#Paris #Salvini #Christian #billions #insulted #French #squalid #Controversy #Leonardo #Vincis #Supper #drag #queens
Leave a Reply