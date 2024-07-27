Paris 2024, Salvini: “Christian billions insulted, squalid”

“Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was really a bad start, dear French. Squalid”. The deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, wrote this on X, posting the image of the representation of the ‘Last Supper’ – one of the paintings honored and revisited in the opening ceremony of the Games – made yesterday in Paris, which had drag queens at its center. The image, in Salvini’s post, is compared to the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci.

SALVINI’S POST