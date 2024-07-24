The Olympic flame continues its journey towards the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and today the city of Versailles had the honor of witnessing a luxury bearer: the Mexican actress Salma Hayek.

Hayek, internationally recognized for her career in Hollywood, He walked through the halls of the iconic Palace of Versailles carrying the Olympic torcha symbol of peace and unity that this year takes on an even more special meaning after two years of pandemic.

The image of Hayek carrying the torch in a setting as imposing as the Palace of Versailles has been captured in photographs and videos that have quickly gone viral on social media.

“Queen Salma Hayek has entered Versailles,” reads the official 2024 Olympics post on Instagram, accompanying images of the Mexican actress.

Presnel Kimpembe, Patrick Bruel and Salma Hayek / afp

This emotional moment is not only an honor for Hayek, but also for Mexico, as the actress becomes an ambassador of the country’s culture and sport to the world.

A star-studded journey

Salma Hayek is not the only famous figure to have participated in the Olympic torch relay in France. Athletes, artists and personalities from various fields have had the opportunity to carry the flame that symbolises the Olympic spirit.

Among them are French footballer Presnel Kimpembe, who joined Hayek on the tour of Versailles, and American rapper Snoop Dogg, who will have the honour of carrying the torch next Friday, July 26, the day this edition of the Olympic Games officially opens.

The Olympic flame is approaching its destination

The Olympic torch relay through France has been an event full of emotion and symbolism, and it is now approaching its final destination: the Stade de France, where the Olympic flame will be lit during the opening ceremony on 26 July.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games promise to be an unforgettable edition, and Salma Hayek’s participation as the Olympic torchbearer at Versailles has been a historic moment that will remain etched in the memory of all spectators.

Other emblematic figures

