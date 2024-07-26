Paris 2024, risk of attack at the Olympics. Israel warns: “Iran wants to hit our delegation”

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz sent a letter to his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné warning him of an Iranian-backed plot to attack the Israeli delegation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Israeli media reported. “There are people who are trying to undermine the celebratory nature of this joyous event,” he wrote Katz“we currently have assessments of the potential threat posed by groups close to Iran and other terrorist organizations which aim to carry out attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics.”