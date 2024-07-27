Paris 2024: SNCF rail traffic disruptions again today

SNCF rail traffic remains disrupted at the start of the summer weekend after the “massive” and “well-prepared” attack on the French TGV network carried out on the night of Thursday to Friday. An attack that has not yet been claimed. The situation is improving, but rail traffic will remain disrupted today, with two out of three TGVs running on the Brittany and South-West axis, 80% on the North axis, all with delays of one to two hours, and normal traffic on the East high-speed line. At this stage, further disruptions are expected on Sunday on the North axis and an improvement on the Atlantic axis. The SNCF had announced yesterday evening “an improvement in TGV traffic” for Saturday, at the start of a coming and going of holidaymakers, thanks to the “exceptional mobilization of several thousand railway workers, including more than a hundred for repairs. All team transport will be provided and accredited”.

During the night between Thursday and Friday, fiber optic cables that ran close to the tracks and provided safety information for motorists (red lights, switches, etc.) were cut and set on fire at various points along the network. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into damage to property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation, attacks on the computer system and criminal association. More than 50 investigators from the gendarmerie are working on the case. The attack occurred a few hours before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, when many travelers had planned to go to the capital, causing absolute chaos in train stations in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The people most affected today are the 800,000 travelers expected this weekend, who must return to their holiday destinations. It is rather the great holiday crossroads that is aimed more at the Olympics in particular,” commented the minister delegate for transport Patrice Vergriete.

Paris 2024: City on lockdown, soldiers with machine guns among spectators

Soldiers armed with machine guns in the northern area of ​​Paris, near the Saint Denis stadium and the Aquatics Centre, on the first day of the Olympics. As AGI found on site, patrols of three or four soldiers are walking on the sidewalks near the metro stations and the competition facilities together with spectators with their weapons in their hands and their fingers ready on the trigger. The aim is to keep watch over the Games after the many threats that have arrived in recent days.