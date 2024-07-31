CThe more intense a relationship is, the harder it is to end it. Rafael Nadal has woven something more than a love story with Paris, an idyll that began in 2005 and which the Spaniard refuses to end despite the signs that suggest it has no further potential.

Eliminated in the doubles tournament alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Gameswhich may be the last time he steps on French clay as a player, two days after having come close to humiliation at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the individual, Nadal has hinted that his farewell is near, although at 38 years old he refuses to say the word goodbye.

The Spaniard simply walked to the centre of the court, raised his arms and waved a hand in farewell and left the stadium with a punch from Alcaraz on the shoulder, a pat that seemed to mean something more than just a friendly gesture.

Amid the applause of the public, the same one that has accompanied him in recent years in Parismore enthusiastic about this Olympic tournament that sounded like a covert epilogue, said goodbye without knowing if it would be a goodbye or a see you soon. On that, for now, silence.

A contrast to the hustle and bustle that surrounds every step he takes in the venue where he won fourteen Roland Garros, the place that has made him an icon, certified by a statue that greets the spectator who enters the clay temple.

From Paris to heaven, we will always have Paris, Paris never ends, Paris was a party, Nadal ‘le parisien‘,… you only have to look at the list of starters to realise the intense relationship that the player has with the French capital.

After suffering their fourth defeat in 116 matches in that tournament last May, He refused to accept the tribute that the organizers had proposed to him and throughout her Olympic career she has refused to close the door on her career.

As if goodbye were so painful that it was worth delaying as long as possible.

Nadal is now a Parisian and that is why the city gave him a central role in the opening ceremony of its Games and his presence did not look out of place next to the local idols, receiving the torch from the hands of Zinedine Zidaneone of the most beloved characters by the French.

It was the exit to a relationship that has been built over the years, with sporting successes, but also with a way of being, a humility and a cult of effort that have opened a place for him in the hearts of the French.

This is how they have learned to adore a player who they welcomed with suspicion when he landed at 17 years old. Paris with the appearance of a warrior to establish a hegemony that ended up becoming one of the greatest feats in sport.

So long has been his reign, that there are many spectators who walk the corridors of Roland Garros who don’t remember the tournament without Rafa.

Paris has danced to the rhythm of his racket and the city has become accustomed to the melody of his triumphs, his few defeats, his absences and his rhetoric of almost tragic surrender.

And as if the public sensed what he does not want to confirm, his appearances in Roland Garros And at the Olympic tournament there have been improvised tributes, constant applause, and unbridled encouragement. The last chance to applaud the idol, to pay tribute to him.

Distant at the beginning, the relationship between Nadal and Paris He took a turn in 2009, when he finally showed his human side and signed for the Swedish Robin Soderling his first defeat, which was applauded by the public, which broke the tennis player’s heart.

That and the statements of the former French minister of Sports Roselyne Bachelot veiledly accusing him of doping was the lowest point of their love affair.

From then on, those who seemed fed up with his power began to see the greatness of his dedication. Year after year, Nadal placed Roland Garros at the heart of his goals and always reserved the centre of his efforts for it.

There he forged his legend and Paris has always wanted to recognise it. Until he finally wants to say the word goodbye.

With EFE.