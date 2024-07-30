The name of Prisca Awiti has earned a place in history for the Mexican JudoThe athlete has secured her first medal in an Olympic event and now will fight for the gold medal against the Slovenian Andreja Leški in the -63 kilogram category.
Prisca Awiti took to the mat on Tuesday to begin her journey to this great moment by defeating the Austrian Lubjana Piovesana against whom she had very little resistance, the same situation that occurred in her second fight against the Croatian Kathara Kristo whom he started by winning with a great move, but then a lock gave him the total victory by submission.
