A massive power outage has hit the city of Paris. After the sabotage of the train lines that took down the network, the City of Light, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics, is now facing a power outage with several neighborhoods affected, especially the 1st and 2nd districts with widespread outages, the cause of which is not yet clear, but some French media are talking about a possible cyber attack or sabotage, similar to the arson attack on the French rail network.