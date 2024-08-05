Mysterious Gastrointestinal infections in triathletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics who swam in the Seine. The quality of the river’s water is back under fire after images of athletes vomiting at the end of the swimming event and Belgium’s decision to withdraw from this morning’s mixed relay after an athlete fell ill, the first case of an E.Coli victim after swimming in the Seine. But it may not be the only case.

In the latest report on global health alerts from the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) Experts point to other possible ‘victims’ of the Seine. “The Swiss reported that a triathlete who had competed in the Seine had a stomach infection – the report reads – But they said it was impossible to say for sure whether it was linked to the race because the other delegations had not recorded any cases. Switzerland also reported that the swimmer chosen to replace the sick one also withdrew with a gastrointestinal infection. But that swimmer had not participated in any races in the Seine.”

In addition to Switzerland, “also the delegation of the Norway had a triathlete who felt ill the day after competing and swimming in the Seine – continues Isid – But the triathlete thought that the cause was food poisoning”. Arild Tveiten, sports director of the Norwegian Triathlon Federation, said “that the cause of the illness is not clear”.

The International Society for Infectious Diseases also recalls that “the Irish bronze medalist, who previously won a gold in the 800m freestyle, said she will not train in the Seine because she does not want to face any disease but will use the swimming pools around Paris”.