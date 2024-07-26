The former Italian swimming champion Federica Pellegrinicurrent IOC member today at the inauguration of Casa Italia in Paris 2024, comments on Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the Games. “Apart from his health problem that I hope he will resolve soon, let’s say – he explains – that there is a different approach from sport to sport. He has the Slams which are like an Olympics for him while we Olympic athletes have the Games which are worth more than anything else, so it is logical that he must make different decisions from an athlete whose only goal is the Olympics every four years”.

Read also