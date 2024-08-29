Paris 2024 Paralympics streaming and live tv: where to watch the Games

Today, August 29, 2024, the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris begin. But where can you follow the 2024 Paralympic Games? The competitions will be broadcast by Rai. In total, 4,400 athletes, with at least 184 delegations. Italy will show up at the event with the largest team ever, composed of 141 athletes who will compete in 17 disciplines: athletics, badminton, canoeing, rowing, cycling, horse riding, judo, swimming, fencing, sitting volleyball, weightlifting, taekwondo, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, triathlon. The Olympic channel is Rai 2, other live broadcasts will be visible on Rai Sport and streaming on Rai Play.

On TV

The Paralympics will begin on August 28, 2024 with the Opening Ceremony. The competitions will start on August 29 and will continue until the end on September 8. 549 events are planned, with the competitions taking place in 18 venues in the French capital, which will host some of the biggest stars of world Paralympic sport for 10 days. Rai 2 will focus in particular on the competitions of the Italian athletes, following the model of the Olympic Games, while RaiSport will provide continuous support with programming dedicated to the other most important events.

Paralympics 2024 live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the 2024 Paralympics in live streaming on Rai Play, the free platform available on PC, smartphone, tablet and smart TV. It will also be possible to recover the most important competitions and the medals of the Italians thanks to the on demand function, as well as a summary of the individual Paralympic days. Not only that. The 2024 Paralympics will also be visible on Paralympic YouTube channel, for truly comprehensive coverage, enhanced by replays, highlights, athlete insights, and much more.