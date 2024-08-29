This 2024 Colombia will have the presence of 78 athletes at the Paris Paralympic Games, who will participate in various disciplines.

According to the criteria of

Colombians will compete in para-athletics, boccia, para-cycling, para-swimming, para-powerlifting, para-triathlon, para-archery, blind football, wheelchair tennis and para-shooting.

Colombian national team before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo:Colombian Paralympic Committee Share

The Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina López Trejos, stated in the most recent meeting with the Colombian Para-Athletics Federation that “working on the issues of Inclusion, accessibility and equal conditions in the Paralympic system it is a priority.”

He also stressed that the achievements of athletes are not limited to medals or rankings, but rather reflect institutional values ​​such as cooperation, otherness and recognition of the other that the Ministry wants to promote.

Medal recognition at the 2024 Paralympics

According to the Colombian Ministry of Sport, “working for strengthen sport, Recreation and physical activity is one of the premises of the National Government.”

For this reason, this year increased incentives economic that the medalists who represent Colombia will receive in the Paralympics from Paris 2024.

Winners of the 3000-meter pursuit event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo:EFE Share

Through Resolution 000636 of July 25, 2024, the new amounts of money that the winning athletes will receive were established:

Gold medal: They will receive an incentive of 264 current legal monthly minimum wages, equivalent to $ 343,200,000.

They will receive an incentive of 264 current legal monthly minimum wages, equivalent to Silver Medal: They will receive an incentive of 147 current legal monthly minimum wages, equivalent to $ 191,100,000.

They will receive an incentive of 147 current legal monthly minimum wages, equivalent to Bronze medal: They will receive an incentive of 105 current legal monthly minimum wages, equivalent to $ 136,500,000.

The resolution regulates that the coaches Athletes who win medals will also receive a bonus. In this sense, those who win gold will be entitled to 132 minimum wages, those who win silver will be entitled to a sum equivalent to 73.5 minimum wages, and those who win bronze will be entitled to 52.5 minimum wages.

The above is in addition to the financial support provided by the Ministry of Sport for the Preparation for Paris 2024, with a investment of 112,315,448,500 Colombian pesos.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

IVY LARRARTE ALARCON

Read more news: