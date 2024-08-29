First two Italian golds at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The first goes to Carlotta Gilli in the 100 butterfly S13: the 23-year-old from Turin, already a gold medalist in Tokyo, confirmed her Paralympic title by finishing in 1’03″27.

Another Italian gold in swimming with Francesco Bocciardo who confirms his title as champion in the 200m freestyle S5. Bocciardo completed the race at La Defense Arena with a time of 2’25″99, a new Paralympic record.

“Incredible emotions are those given by our athletes at the #ParalympicGames in Paris: two gold medals in the space of a few minutes! The first, won by Carlotta Gilli in the 100 butterfly S13, followed by Francesco Bocciardo in the 200 freestyle S5, with the Italian also setting a new record in the discipline. We are proud of you”, wrote Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on X.