With two weeks to go until the Olympics, Paris is preparing for another 12 days of sporting competitions. Countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which start tonight and will continue until September 8. The opening ceremony is held tonight. The races will start on Thursday 29th. The event will then close on Sunday 8th Septemberwith the last competitions and the closing ceremony. 549 events in 23 disciplines scheduled. The mascot is almost identical, the typical Phrygian cap, but with a carbon blade instead of a leg..

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will start at 8.00 pm and will last three hours. The event, as it happened for the Olympics, goes beyond the confines of a traditional stadium. In total 4,400 para-athletes from 185 nations will parade in a sumptuous setting, under the eyes of 65,000 spectatorsthe.

Where the opening ceremony takes place

The inauguration takes place at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysée. It starts with a parade on the Champs-Elysées (open to all), in which 184 delegations from all over the world will paradeThe Champs-Elysées was chosen for its ability to accommodate a large public in the heart of Paris. Those who have bought tickets will be able to attend the official parade at Place de la Concorde.

Tickets to attend the opening ceremony are available on the Official website of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. I Prices vary – from 150 to 700 euros – depending on the category and location. Alternatively you can watch the ceremony on the big screens set up in the city, as well as on television of course.

Where and how to follow the inauguration

The number of television channels that will follow the competitions is a record, 165The opening ceremony will be broadcast live and free-to-air on Rai 2, while free streaming will be available on RaiPlay and YouTube. Rai 2 is the channel dedicated to the event, thanks to a collaboration with the Italian Paralympic Committee. You can follow the entire event, until September 8, also in streaming on RaiPlay, to watch the races on mobile devices or computers.

There is also the opportunity to watch the Paralympic Games on the Paralympics YouTube channel, which will offer extensive coverage.In partnership with the International Paralympic Committee, YouTube will broadcast nearly 1,400 hours of live coverage of all 22 Paralympic sports, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Athletes’ parade, dance and music shows

As always It will start with the parade of the athletes of the national delegation. Then the artistic performances will start in the name of inclusion with dance, visual art and music performances. There will be a performance, entitled Paradoxe, where 140 dancers will participate, with and without disabilities.. So, the lighting of the Paralympic braziersymbol of the official start of the Games. The official speeches are expected after which the show of lights and fireworks that will illuminate the Parisian night will start.

Who is the director of the inauguration ceremony?

To make the show happen inaugural of these Paralympics the artistic director of the Olympic Games, Thomas Jolly, was called. The Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman will collaborate with him.

To give shape and color to the event’s clothes, Jolly recruited the French designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, who went wild creating around 700 costumes.. “The whole show is a deconstruction of the blue-white-red with the insertion of silver and gold to recall the medals,” explained the 30-year-old designer from his atelier created especially for him in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. “It’s important to make this flag even more elegant if possible because it’s Paris, the capital of fashion,” he added, showing feathers and embroidery that completed the outfits. It promises to be a ceremony that, as he himself defines it, is “quite radical and monochromatic”.

Who are the flag bearers of Italy?

To bring our flag are Ambra Sabatini and Luca Mazzone. She won Gold in the 200m T63 at Tokyo 2020. He is a three-time Paralympic cycling gold medalist.

The Italian delegation: 141 athletes

THE 141 Italian athletes (70 female athletes and 71 male athletes, average age 33.5 years) will compete in 17 disciplines. There will be 52 rookies, about 37%. The youngest athlete, born in 2005, is Giuliana Chiara Filippi. In Tokyo, she achieved 69 podiums, with ninth place in the medal table, a result never achieved before.

The irony of Bebe Vio who receives socks for the Paralympics: “Indispensable, straight to my sister”



President of the Republic Mattarella expected

This evening the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella will attend the opening ceremony of the XVII Paralympic Games in Paris. Then on Thursday 29th the Head of State will meet the Italian athletes at the Paralympic Village. President Mattarella will attend the opening ceremony of the Games in the area of ​​the Champs-Elysées and Place de la Concorde.

Sports at the 2024 Paralympics

The Paralympic sports are: Paralympic Athletics; Paralympic Badminton; Bowls; B1 5-a-side Football; Paralympic Rowing; Paralympic Track Cycling; Paralympic Road Cycling; Paralympic Horse Riding; Goalball; Paralympic Judo; Paralympic Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Para Canoeing; Para Triathlon; Paralympic Weightlifting; Wheelchair Rugby; Para Fencing; Sitting Volleyball; Paralympic Taekwondo; Wheelchair Tennis; Paralympic Table Tennis; Paralympic Shooting; Paralympic Archery.

The spin-off dedicated to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, entitled “Or Even No”

From August 29 to September 8, it will air with a spin-off dedicated to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, entitled O anche No, Stravinco per la vita – Paralimpiadi. THE’appointment is on Rai 2 every day live from 8.45 to 9.15. And repeated every day at midnight on the same network after Sportabilia. Objective: to tell a story of a sport that is truly without barriers, not focusing on the concept of challenge but of participation. Without rhetoric and for an undifferentiated audience, interested in sport as a right and as a moment of sociality and inclusion.

Paola Severini Melograni will host from the Rai studios in Milan, flanked by Lieutenant Colonel Gianfranco Paglia, the Avvenire correspondent and writer Massimiliano Castellani and a giant of Italian sports journalism like Italo Cucci. Each broadcast will begin with commentary on the previous day’s races, and will continue with in-studio interviews with personalities from the world of sport, culture, accessibility, politics, spirituality and rehabilitation. There will also be reports and interviews with athletes and their families from Paris.