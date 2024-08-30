The Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 They complete their second day of exciting competitions and Today Friday, August 30thColombia can now say that three of its athletes will go down in history with 2 gold medals and one silver.

It is about Erica Maria Castano, Jose Gregorio Lemos and Nelson Crispinathletes from the Colombian delegation who awaken emotion and happiness in the competition.

Winning gold and breaking records

Jose Gregorio Lemos He excelled in the discipline of javelin throw in the F38 category, covering a distance of 63.81 meters. The 33-year-old athlete was crowned champion in his fourth pitchin this way also rbroke a Paralympic and world record. Prior to Paris 2024, Olmos had taken bronze at Tokyo 2020.

The medal of silver In this category it was for the Ukrainian Vladyslav Bilyiwith 52.86 meters while the bronze went to the Chinese Dongquan Anwith a record of 51.97 meters.

Another Colombian too stood out in this discipline, it is about Luis Fernando Lucumíwho obtained a Paralympic diploma for positioning itself in fifth place with 50.32 meters.

After the competition, Lemos declared the joy I felt with the recent achievement obtained and in turn, stated thanks to the Ministry of Sportas announced by the Colombian Paralympic Committee through its social networks.

“It is an extremely immense satisfaction, since It’s been many years of work which are reflected in each of the competitions, and even more so in competitions of this magnitude such as the Paralympic Games. I feel blessed for God’s sake, because to be able to get here There have always been people and entities that have contributed their grain of sand to be able to arrive in optimal conditions to these competitions,” Olmos told the Ministry of Sport.

Discus Throwing Expert

Erica Castano stood out in the F55 Discus Throw registering a trademark 26.70 metersbeating his opponent Feixia Dong of the Chinese delegation, who recorded 26.67 meters, The difference was only 3 centimetersThe bronze went to Mexican Rosa María Guerrero, with 25.81 meters.

Previously, Castaño had been part of the games played in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, However, on those two occasions He failed to bring home any medals.

To his 38 years oldErika, who is also lawyerhas already been the winner of other competitions on multiple occasions, such as in the Pan American Games 2023in addition to being world champion in 2019 and 2024.

The Plexi platform explains that the participants in this category “They have very limited movement of their legsor the absence of limbs. These launchers generate power through an almost complete range of motion of the body and arms.”

Silver medal in swimming

Nelson Crispín continues to make history in his careerthe Paralympic athlete hung the silver medal after his participation in the competition of swimming by styles in the SM6 categorythere he obtained a record of 200 meterswhile the gold went to the Chinese delegation with Jincheng Guo.

This would be the eighth medal that Crispin wins, who in Tokyo 2020 managed to take the gold. His participation in this competition together with that of Rio 2016have allowed the Santander native accumulate several achievements.

Another bronze in swimming

The athlete Carlos Daniel Serrano was in third place in the final of 100 meters breaststroke (SB8), with a time of 1 minute, 10 seconds and 55 thousandths. Although at first everything seemed to indicate that he would take the victory, since He had been the winner in Rio 2016, and in Tokyo 2020ultimately took the bronze medal. On the podium, the gold medal went to the Russian Andrei Kalina and the silver medal to the Chinese Yang Guanglong.

Colombia’s position in the medal table

With these achievements, Colombia is ranked in ninth position in the Paralympic Gamesin first place is the delegation of China with 24 medals11 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze; followed by Great Britain with 156 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze; and he Brazil is at the bottom of the podium with 11 medals4 gold, one silver and 6 bronze, this so far in the games.

