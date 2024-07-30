Paris 2024: Paltrinieri and the Olympic bronze, ‘close to making a splash, sometimes thought I was no longer up to it’

“I don’t know how it could be better, I was doing well in these groups, but in other periods I was convinced that I would never be able to get a medal again. The head in these situations makes the difference, today I was very good at managing the race and even close to making the coup, I was close, I always believe in it. Something was missing but they are two incredible athletes”. Gregorio Paltrinieri said this in the mixed zone after winning bronze in the 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Games. “In difficult moments, thinking about quitting? You think about it because of your age. There have been many bad moments, but not so much quitting as thinking I was no longer up to doing these things. that I like a lot, but it wasn’t the right time to stop in these years because I still had a lot of fun, it’s the only push that really keeps you going”, added SuperGreg, “Defining this medal? One word is reductive, they are all very different from each other, it could be the one that I will enjoy the most of all. I had not enjoyed Rio almost without sense. In Tokyo they were perhaps the best races of my life but the bitterness of not having arrived in good condition and then I want to enjoy this, I have to force myself. Three seconds less than Tokyo? That’s a lot, I almost did my best at 30, it doesn’t make sense, I can’t explain it”, concluded Paltrinieri.



Paris 2024, Gregorio Paltrinieri after the bronze medal reveals: “I thought about not doing the 800”

The standard-bearer of the Fiamme Oro had thought of not participating in the competition that gave him a beautiful bronze: “When I come to competitions like this, I convince myself with unreasonable optimism that I’m fine, but over the course of these three years there have been more days when I wouldn’t have succeeded than days when I did,” Gregorio Paltrinieri told Rai microphones. After the Sette Colli I thought about not doing it, but having worked for three years, at the last minute I decided to participate and give it a try. This medal is for me, my girlfriend, my family and the whole team I train with. It’s amazing to be able to train and see these results. To come here and get a medal is incredible.”

Paris 2024: Paltrinieri, what an Olympic bronze! ‘Three generations of swimmers passed and I’m always on the podium’

“These are two weeks of fire, I have to stay super focused even if this is a big blow, a buster and I want to do well in the other races too. I’ve been through everything, a thousand good and difficult moments, it’s strange to me that I’ve been through three generations of swimmers, those of London 2012 stopped 12 years ago, then there was one in the middle and now another and I’m always on the podium”. So said Gregorio Paltrinieri after the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Games, the only Italian swimmer on the podium in three consecutive Games.

Paris 2024: Paltrinieri, ‘new version of me, I have curbed animal instinct’

“I don’t know anything about myself anymore because two weeks ago we said not to do the 800 because that’s where I felt less ready, then with my competitive spirit I said, we’ve been here for three yearswe do it. We had been trying to find a new version of myself for a long time, I knew I couldn’t stay in front but I could hold back this animal instinct that I have and today was the right moment”. Gregorio Paltrinieri said this in the mixed zone after the bronze in the 800 freestyle at the 2024 Paris Games. “If I heard Rossella (Flemish, who won the gold medal with Italy’s épée team ndr.)? I sent her 10 messages but she didn’t answer me… I can’t wait to be in the village and see her. I followed her race except for the final obviously”, added Greg speaking about his girlfriend.

Paris 2024: Paltrinieri wins Olympic bronze medal in 800m freestyle

Gregorio Paltrinieri wins bronze in the 800 freestyle at the Paris Olympics. Extraordinary final of the 800 freestyle with Paltrinieri the great protagonist. The Italian, sly in the first part of the race, broke the ice around the 600 meters, when he launched the attack by going to tack first at 650 with 57 hundredths of a second on his opponents. At the last tack, that of 750, ‘SuperGreg’, still had an advantage of one tenth on the Irishman Daniel Wiffen who with a irresistible final went on to collect his first Olympic gold touching in 7’38”19, a new Olympic record. Silver for the American Bobby Finke (7’38”75), bronze for Paltrinieri (7’39”38).